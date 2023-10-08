Odisha CM rewards hockey star Deep Grace Ekka with Rs 50 lakh

Shillong, October 8: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh for hockey star Deep Grace Ekka, a member of the Indian women’s hockey team that secured a bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

As per IANS, Patnaik extended his heartfelt congratulations to Ekka, recognizing her outstanding performance and highlighting her as a role model for the youth of the state.

“Deep Grace Ekka has become a symbol of hope and pride for aspiring athletes in the country. Deep has demonstrated her resilience through remarkable performances, and I am confident that she will continue to bring glory to India while embodying the values of perseverance and excellence,” stated Patnaik.

Ekka, a 28-year-old hockey talent hailing from Lulkidihi village in Sundargarh district, made her international debut in 2011 during the Four-Nation Tournament in Argentina and has since accumulated 250 International Caps.

She was a crucial member of the Indian team that competed in the Rio Olympic Games. Additionally, she played vital roles in securing the Bronze Medal at the Women’s Asia Cup 2013, Gold at the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, Gold in the Asia Cup in 2017, Silver at the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, Silver in the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang, and Bronze in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Ekka also played a pivotal part in India’s Gold Medal victory at the inaugural FIH Women’s Nations Cup in Spain in 2022.