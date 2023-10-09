All 27 Meghalaya pilgrims safely cross over to Egypt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 8: The twenty-seven Christian pilgrims from Meghalaya including Rajya Sabha member and NPP state president WR Kharlukhi and his family, are now safely out of harm’s way, having successfully crossed the border from Bethlehem, Jerusalem into Egypt.

The Indian Embassy in Ramallah, in collaboration with the Embassy of India in Cairo, has confirmed the safe crossing of these Indian citizens. They are currently en route to Taba and will proceed to Cairo before their scheduled flight with Oman Air, following their local visits in Egypt.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in his response to the update said that this successful evacuation has been achieved through the dedicated efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian diplomatic mission.

“The citizens from Meghalaya, who were stranded amidst escalating tensions in the Israel-Palestine conflict zone, have now reached the safety of Egypt,” Sangma said.

He further stated that they are relieved to know that officials on the ground have confirmed their entry into Egypt, ensuring the well-being of our citizens.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them during their journey and their subsequent return home,” CM added.