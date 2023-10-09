Family of four killed in mudslide in Jaintia Hills

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Oct 8: A family of four was buried alive in a mudslide at Pynthor Langtein in West Jaintia Hills district around midnight on Sunday.

It was not until dawn that the neighbours could extract the bodies of Biangki Phawa (29), Pynjanai Ryngkhlem (25), and their two children Edify Ryngkhlem (6) and Iwadaroi Ryngkhlem (3) from under their partially-collapsed house.

The children’s uncle, Hermon Ryngkhlem told The Shillong Times that people in the locality tried their best to rescue the family from 5 am but found them all dead.

He requested the state government and the district administration to provide assistance to the survivors of the deceased.

The mudslide in Pynthor Langtein village under Thadlaskein C&RD Block was attributed to incessant rainfall.

Officials said necessary legal formalities would be followed in the tragic incident.

The district’s deputy commissioner has been instructed to release ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh per person to the next of kin immediately. The block development officer concerned has been directed to render any other immediate assistance.

The DC said the post-mortem on the four deceased has been exempted at the request of the members of their family. He also said the Dorbar Shnong Pynthor Langtein and the Presbyterian Church of Pynthor Langtein would make the arrangements for their last rites on Monday.

Officials said other residents of the vulnerable village and the Dorbar Shnong have been advised to remain alert.

The Jaintia Students’ Movement has condoled the demise of four persons from the same family at Pynthor Langtein. The JSM donated some cash to the bereaved members of the victims and expressed its gratitude to the West Jaintia Hills deputy commissioner for its quick response and instant assistance to the affected family.