Congress Working Committee meets discuss key issues ahead of assembly polls

Shillong, October 9: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) convened on Monday to deliberate on various pressing matters, including the upcoming Assembly elections, the OBC issue, caste-based census, and preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As per IANS, distinguished leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and several other prominent figures, gathered at the party headquarters for this crucial meeting of the party’s highest decision-making body.

Notable attendees at the meeting included Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Goa Incharge Manickam Tagore, Himachal Pradesh Incharge Rajeev Shukla, Jammu and Kashmir Incharge Rajini Patil, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Rajasthan Incharge Sukhjinder Randhawa, Gourav Gogoi, and Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

The gathering also saw the presence of Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken, Charanjit Singh Channi, Chhattisgarh Incharge Kumari Selja, B.K. Hariprasad, Manikrao Thakre, Pratibha Singh, Gurdeep Sappal, Verappa Moily, Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ambika Soni, Tariq Anwar, Manish Tewari, Digvijaya Singh, Bhanwar Jitender Singh, Shashi Tharoor, Ramesh Chennithala, Pawan Khera, Chairmen Media and Publicity, and Harish Rawat.

Party sources indicate that the discussions in the meeting encompass the organizational readiness for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, addressing the OBC issue, conducting a caste-based census, and deliberating on the women’s reservation bill.