Devastating flash flood claims over 60 lives in Sikkim, many still missing

Shillong, October 9: A catastrophic flash flood in the Teesta river has resulted in the loss of more than 60 lives in Sikkim, with over 105 people still missing as search and rescue efforts persist.

As per a report in India Today, the calamity has caused extensive damage, with over 1,655 houses destroyed and 14 bridges swept away in four districts of the picturesque Himalayan state.

In West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, authorities have recovered 40 bodies downstream of the Teesta river, with 10 of them identified so far. Meanwhile, the death toll in Sikkim has risen to 26.

The vital lifeline, National Highway 10, in Sikkim has become unusable due to road surface damage and the destruction of many bridges over the Teesta river. The process of reopening and widening the stretch between Rangpo and Singtam is underway. Alternative routes to the state capital Gangtok are accessible via the East Sikkim district. However, roads beyond Mangan in North Sikkim remain cut off.

The Indian Army continues to provide assistance to 1,700 stranded tourists, including 63 foreign nationals, in areas like Lachen, Lachung, Thangu, and Chungthang in North Sikkim. They are receiving essential supplies, medical aid, and communication facilities. Despite challenging weather conditions, the Army is diligently working to ensure the safety of these tourists until they can be evacuated.

The search for missing soldiers who were swept away in the flash floods caused by a cloudburst in South Lhonak lake in North Sikkim on October 3 is ongoing. Out of the 23 personnel, one was rescued alive on October 4, but eight others tragically lost their lives.

Furthermore, the Indian Air Force (IAF) initiated its humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations from AFS Bagdogra for the flood victims of Sikkim on Air Force Day. Helicopters are on standby to transport stranded tourists and local residents to safer locations as soon as weather conditions improve.