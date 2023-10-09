Sawkmie wants hike in amount of ex gratia to disaster victims

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 8: Taking note of the damage and loss of lives due to natural calamity, former MLA PT Sawkmie has asked the state government to enhance the ex gratia amount for the victims.

According to Sawkmie, for the deceased persons, the amount should be increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and for damages to Pucca house, the ex gratia should be enhanced from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

He asked the State Disaster Management Authority and State Rescue Operation team to remain on alert and be ready at any time for any natural calamity.

Sawkmie justified the demand for an increase in financial assistance citing the manifold increase in the cost of various materials.

He also urged the government to make sure that the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all the districts do not leave the district headquarters when such calamities strike as urgent and immediate decisions are required to be taken in time-bound manner.

“This increase would also show the respect to the value of life of those who are affected with natural calamities,” he said.