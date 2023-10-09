Shillong Jottings

The local ‘Tarzan’

Some really strange stuff has been going down in the heart of Shillong. First, there was this viral video of a dog driving a car, like he got his/her driving licence, and if that wasn’t enough, a Tarzan showed up out of nowhere, dressed in real leaves, and started hollering, “Humara jungle acha (Our jungle is nice) in the middle of Police Bazar.

Now, about the Tarzan, it’s like he got teleported back in time when Meghalaya was all lush and green, and Police Bazar was just a twinkle in someone’s eye.. Or maybe he’s a time traveler on a mission to school the powerful or even the everyday folks who are caught up in the hustle and bustle of progress, forgetting about the green carpet disappearing.

Who knows? Maybe Tarzan didn’t really think it through. But the rest of us, the citizens and the big shots, should give it some serious thought. It’s high time we strike a balance between nature and development, don’t you think?

Electric posts near Eriben Presbyterian Secondary School, Jylli Shop (Pic 1), Rani Motors (Pic 2) and

Syiemiong Sports and Fitness Hub (Pic 3), all within 100 metres. The shabby condition of these electric posts raises questions about how good a job

the authorities do on their upkeep.