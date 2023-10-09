Bernard to tour blocks in EGH, NGH this week

From Our Correspondent TURA, Oct 8: BJP vice president and Tura GHADC MDC, Bernard N Marak is set to tour the various blocks falling under East and North Garo Hills this week to review whether the central schemes are being properly implemented and if beneficiaries are getting their due benefits. The Tura MDC will begin his tour on October 10 and will visit Samanda Block, Songsak Block and Rongjeng Block and then move on to Kharkutta, Resublepara and Bajengdoba blocks in North Garo Hills. Beneficiaries with grievances on any central schemes like MGNREGA, PMAY, JJM, old-age pension, widow pension, specially abled pension, scholarships etc., have been requested by the MDC of Tura, to be there for any clarification and briefing. “This tour is intended to bridge a gap between the block and its machineries and the center scheme beneficiaries who are being deprived at various levels due to lack of awareness of the schemes and miscommunications made to the beneficiaries by some unofficial agents,” the BJP leader informed in a statement. Meanwhile, the districts of South and South West Garo Hills would also be visited during the following week. Letters informing of the proposed visit have also been dispatched to the Deputy Commissioners concerned.