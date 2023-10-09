VPP terms MDA a ‘puppet of Assam CM’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 8: At a time when both Meghalaya and Assam governments are working towards resolving the interstate border dispute in the remaining six areas of contention, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Sunday stated that the MoU signed in the first phase was flawed.

It also accused the NPP-led MDA Government of allowing Assam to take a dominant stand with respect to the border issue.

Terming the MDA Government as a “puppet” of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said, “One should not forget that Conrad Sangma had to approach the Assam chief minister for govt formation both in his first and second terms as the CM.”

“The VPP is also firm in its belief that the MoU signed between Assam and Meghalaya based on the ‘give-and-take’ policy is flawed,” Myrboh said.