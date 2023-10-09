World Bank delegation set to meet KHADC officials today

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 8: A delegation of officials from the World Bank will hold a series of meetings with the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on how to move forward on the projects relating to solid waste management.

Informing this here on Sunday, KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem said the World Bank officials will have a series of meetings with the council from October 9-13. The first meeting is scheduled on Monday with the members of the KHADC executive committee and senior officials.

“We will have thorough discussions and deliberations on how to deal with the problem of solid waste management in the five districts falling under the jurisdiction of the council,” Syiem said.

According to him, the officials of the World Bank are visiting the KHADC following an invitation he had extended in June.

It may be mentioned that the KHADC has approached the World Bank since it does not have enough resources or financial support from the Centre or the state government to address the growing problem of solid waste management.

Through the 15th Finance Commission, there are certain schemes routed through the MDCs wherein garbage carrying trucks and dustbins are given and waste disposal places, toilets and drains are constructed.

Earlier, the KHADC CEM had stated that it is the duty of the council to take care of the waste management under its jurisdiction as per the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Solid Waste Management Act, 2020.

Stating that this is a new subject for the council, he admitted to the challenges before the KHADC in addressing the problem of pollution of water bodies like Umiam Lake and others in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the council.

it may be noted that the executive committee of the KHADC had constituted a Solid Waste Management Cell (SWMC).

The SWMC will facilitate, carry out and oversee the implementation of the Act and Rules framed and formulate policy, guidelines, norms, standards and orders for effective implementation of solid waste management in the entire jurisdiction of the council.

It will also ensure provisions for the setting up of centres for collection, segregation and storage of segregated wastes besides encouraging formation of self-help groups to provide training on solid waste management and involve communities in waste management at community-level to control and maintain hygienic conditions.