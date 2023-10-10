DC holds meet on HC directive to ban open animal parts display

Tura, Oct 10: In view of the recent High Court directive to enforce its order for prohibition of display of animal carcasses in meat shops through village heads and local thanas and police outposts, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner R.P.Marak convened a meeting with the Nokmas, Gaonburas, OCs and ICs of all police stations and police outposts and the market committees in the district to discuss the matter at Ampati Circuit House on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Y.W.Momin and officials of the AH & Veterinary department, among others.

Addressing the village heads, market committees and police personnel from different police stations and outposts, the Deputy Commissioner informed the meeting about the HC directive on 19th September,2023 for enforcement of the prohibition through the village heads and said several notices have been issued and meetings have been called from his end in compliance with the HC order to prohibit display of animal carcasses in meat shops and open sale of meat on roadsides. He admitted that sale of meat in open spaces have always been the practice of local communities and that it is a challenging task for them to suddenly change the practice. He, however, said that the HC order was in the best interest of all from ethical and hygienic point of view and expressed his hope that with the cooperation and support of all concerned the district would be able to comply with the order effectively.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner invited the village heads and market committees to give their suggestions to prevent open sale of meat and also sought to know from the police officials in charge of various outposts if the openly selling or display of meat was still taking place in markets under their respective jurisdictions.

Earlier, the ADC Y.W.Momin informed the meeting about the number of times notices and appeals had been issued from the District Administration since last year following the HC order to ban display of animal carcasses on roadsides; while AH & Vety Officer Dr. N A. Sangma suggested for invitation of all meat sellers/vendors for a meeting, make them understand the importance of HC order and also conduct training for them on ethical treatment and maintenance of their meat shops.