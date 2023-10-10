Hamas terrorists live-stream shocking attack on Israeli woman

Shillong, October 10: In a disturbing continuation of their attacks on Israel, Hamas terrorists brutally killed a woman in her home and shockingly live-streamed the gruesome act on her personal Facebook account. The horrifying incident was brought to light when the woman’s granddaughter discovered the video on her grandmother’s social media.

The traumatized girl, speaking in a video for Visegrad24, recounted the harrowing experience. She mentioned that her aunt had called her mother and urgently asked her to access Facebook. However, her mother couldn’t open the video due to her distress, so the girl tried on her own phone. What she saw was beyond comprehension—a video of her grandmother lying lifeless on the floor of her house, surrounded by blood.

Describing the horrific act, the girl revealed, “The terrorist just took her private phone, filmed her, and uploaded it to her private Facebook wall.”

Meanwhile, in response to the ongoing conflict, Israel escalated its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and imposed a blockade on the region, preventing the flow of essential supplies, including food and fuel. This retaliation followed a violent incursion by Hamas militants, and the death toll from the war climbed to over 1,600 on both sides.

Hamas, in a disturbing escalation, threatened to kill captured Israelis if attacks targeted civilians without prior warnings. Israel reported ongoing efforts to recover bodies from Hamas’ shocking weekend attack in southern Israeli towns.

In Gaza, tens of thousands of people were forced to flee their homes as relentless airstrikes leveled buildings. This conflict between Israel and Hamas has a history of repeated clashes, often triggered by tensions surrounding a holy site in Jerusalem. However, this time, the situation appears to have the potential for even greater violence, as both sides seem determined to break the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian deadlock left by the stagnant peace process.