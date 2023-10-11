Bengal cop’s involvement in drug trafficking: GRP suspends two, terminates three

The services of three civic volunteers attached to the same GRP station have been terminated.

The root of the issue was in the arrest of a trafficker, Mohammad Raza, who was caught red-handed with 159 bottles of drug-mixed cough syrup in the beginning of September.

In face of interrogation Raza named one of the three civic volunteers about acting as an aide in the racket. The civic volunteer then named the sub-inspector, driver and the other civic volunteers.

“A thorough departmental inquiry was initiated against the five whose names surfaced in the matter. Initial investigation revealed that the allegations against them have prima-facie merits, following which the sub-inspector and driver were suspended and the civic volunteers were terminated,” said an official of GRP.

IANS