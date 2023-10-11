Six Assam minor wrestlers and coach fall ill during train journey

Shillong, October 11: Six young wrestlers from Assam, along with their coach, experienced health issues, including unconsciousness, while traveling on the Brahmaputra Mail train.

The group was returning to Assam after participating in a junior wrestling competition in Bhopal from October 1 to 7.

As per IANS, these young wrestlers, all girls, and their coach had reservations on the train until Patna. However, upon reaching their destination on Tuesday afternoon, they had a meal near the railway station and then boarded the Brahmaputra Mail. Due to the heavy rush and a lack of reservations on this train, they had to settle for the general compartment.

The combination of high heat, humidity, and the overcrowded general compartment led to a deterioration in their health at Kiul railway station. In response, their coach, Pappu Kumar, attempted to move them to an air-conditioned coach, but their condition did not improve, and they lost consciousness.

Upon reaching Jamalpur railway station, the unwell wrestlers were promptly transported to a railway hospital, where they are now in the process of recovery.

The affected individuals have been identified as Jyoti (15), Mausami (13), Sanjeeta (14), Pranita (13), Pribkar Das (17), and Sunita (16).

Sanjay Kumar, in charge of the railway hospital in Jamalpur, reported, “We have provided initial treatment to the players and the coach. Their health is improving, and they are out of danger.”

This incident involves a group of 34 male and female wrestlers who traveled to Madhya Pradesh to participate in the national junior wrestling competition.