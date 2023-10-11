Training on Coconut Plantation for Rural Entrepreneurship.

Guwahati, October 11: In a significant effort to empower rural farmers and promote sustainable agriculture, the Coconut Development Board NE Region under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, joined hands

with the Department of Rural Development, University of Science and Technology

Meghalaya and recently organized a Block-Level Training Programme. according to a Press release.

The primary objective of this training was to impart essential knowledge and skills in

scientific coconut cultivation to the farming community. The event witnessed active

participation from 50 enthusiastic farmers hailing from 12 villages of All Kling Dorbar on 6 th October.

Distinguished speakers at the training program include Dr. Sarat Saikia, Principal Scientist

from the Horticulture Research Station, Azara, and Ms. Panchi Rajkhawa, Senior Scientist

from the Coconut Development Board, NE Region. Their expertise illuminated the path to

successful coconut cultivation.

The collaborative effort of these institutions represents a significant step forward in

promoting sustainable and profitable agriculture practices in the region. The event served as aplatform for knowledge exchange, hands-on learning, and networking among farmers. Itmarked a crucial milestone in building a thriving agricultural community, contributing to the broader goals of food security and rural development.