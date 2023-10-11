BSF, police foil cattle smuggling bid

Tura, Oct 11: The BSF along with the Meghalaya police on Tuesday managed to foil separate cattle smuggling bids to Bangladesh leading to the recovery of altogether 70 heads of the livestock in two separate incidents.

Based on specific information, troops of 181 Bn BSF carried out a coordinated operation with the Meghalaya police near the bordering village of Silbari in South Garo Hills and managed to seize 22 cattle (buffaloes), which were concealed in a jungle area. The seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further necessary action.

In another operation, also based on specific information, BSF troops belonging to the 193 Bn and 172 Bn BSF were also able to seize 48 cattle meant to be smuggled into Bangladesh through the international border of East Khasi & East Jaintia Hills.