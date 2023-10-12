Actress Yami Gautam shoots for an undisclosed movie in North India

Shillong, October 12: Actress Yami Gautam, celebrated for her role in ‘OMG 2,’ is currently stationed in a tranquil north Indian town for a 50-day shoot of an undisclosed upcoming film.

As per IANS, Yami is excited about shooting in North India, a place she deeply admires for its natural beauty and serenity, offering her a break from the bustling city life in Mumbai.

An insider shared, “Yami Gautam is shooting for her upcoming film in north India and will be filming there for the next 50 days. The project promises to be one that continues to showcase Yami’s prowess as a performer, and a formal announcement will be made soon.”

Yami Gautam has been enjoying a successful run with projects like ‘Lost,’ ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga,’ and the theatrical release ‘OMG 2,’ all receiving positive responses from the audience. ‘OMG 2’ even crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, solidifying her position as a box-office attraction. In addition to her ongoing projects, Yami also has ‘Dhoom Dham’ in the pipeline.