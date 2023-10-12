Land transfer allegations: Assam Cong leader urges Guv to seek explanation from KAAC

Guwahati, Oct 12: Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia has urged the Assam Governor to seek explanation from the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on the “alleged transfer of 1000 bighas of land in Ruthe Anglong to non-tribals.”

“I would like to bring to your notice that there is an alleged proceeding for transfer of 1000-bigha tribal land to non tribal people in Ruthe Anglong, near Rongmongve, which is in close proximity to the Kaziranga National Park under Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC),” Saikia stated in the memorandum to the Governor.

The Congress leader further pointed out that the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) had organised a mass protest against the suspected move (tribal land transfer) of KAAC. “John Ingti Kathar, president of APHLC, had cautioned KAAC chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang against any such move to transfer any tribal land to non-tribal people,” Saikia stated.

“Considering the close proximity of Ronghang with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, it is alleged that the 1000-bigha land in Ruthe Anglong is being tactfully transferred to the family of Assam chief minister,” he alleged.

According to Section 18 (2 and 3) of the Sixth Schedule, the Governor of Assam has the discretion in the administration of tribal areas of Assam for the welfare of tribals and protecting them against encroachment and exploitation.

“In view of the Constitutional provision, may I request you to kindly exercise your discretionary power for the welfare of the tribal people of Karbi Anglong and seek explanation from the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) regarding the allegation,” Saikia stated.

“If the land transfer in Ruthe Anglong is part of any development scheme, let the KAAC confirm the name of the development scheme under which it is planning to transfer the 1000-bigha land and to whom. Also kindly seek details of the work being undertaken and administrative approval for the work executed by KAAC,” he stated.

“In case any non-tribal (or private person) is being allotted the land, then, may I demand that the mountaineering institute, which was to be set up in Assam, be set up in the area for mountaineering, trekking and other adventure sports and training activities,” the Congress leader stated in the memorandum.