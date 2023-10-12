Decline in quality of education hurts UDP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 11: The UDP on Wednesday said successive governments have been unable to improve the education sector with many schools, especially in the rural areas, lacking basic amenities and support to the teachers.

Recalling how Shillong used to be a knowledge hub attracting students from across the North East and other parts of the country, UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh lamented the sharp decline in the quality of school education in the state capital.

“The government really needs to focus on and invest in education, a priority sector. This includes providing infrastructure and basic facilities,” he said.

Citing data, he said many schools in the rural areas have very few students now.

“We want education to grow and motivate the parents and children to come to school but if we are not providing the basic infrastructures, how can we ensure joyful learning for the children? They will be attracted to the schools if all these factors are taken care of,” Mawthoh said.

The state should not lag behind when the education sector is undergoing many changes in the country, he added.

“Why do the teachers in the state have to hit the streets time and again? How can one expect them to be motivated if they do not get proper remuneration and salaries?” he asked.

Mawthoh said education should now come as a complete package beginning with a strong foundation for the children.