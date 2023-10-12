SWKH village first in state to have own ‘constitution’

From Our Correspondent

Mawkyrwat, Oct 11: The Dorbar Shnong of Nongkynbah, a village under Hima Maharam, located around 25 km from Mawkyrwat in the South West Khasi Hills District, has approved the creation of a written constitution, which might make Nongkynbah the first village in the Khasi Hills region to have one.

As a sign of respect for his father (L) Kwales Thongni, who held the position of Myntri of Nongkynbah village for 28 years (1991-2019), the sitting Myntri (headman) of Nongkynbah village, GG Bung Snaitang, wrote and published the 89-article constitution in his first book, Ka Shnong Nongkynbah bad ka Riti Synshar-Khadar (Nongkynbah village and its constitution).

The Nongkynbah constitution’s Article 26 (election of Dorbar Shnong office bearers) stipulates that the Myntri (headman) is not permitted to serve as Chairman of any Committee that the Dorbar Shnong has access to schemes or funds for. According to the constitution, this is done to ensure transparent governance and to prevent the Myntri, who is the Chairman of the Executive Dorbar, from reporting to himself on how plans or initiatives are being carried out in the village.

The book’s author also covers the history of Nongkynbah village, including its founding and the arrival of Presbyterianism, the establishment of the village’s first school by the Presbyterian Church, the clans that call Nongkynbah home, etc.

The book Ka Shnong Nongkynbah bad ka Riti Synshar-Khadar was released on Tuesday by Ranikor MLA, Pius Marwein in the presence of Vice Chairman of District Selection Committee, South West Khasi Hills, Cornelius Nongbri, Myntri of Nongkynbah GG Bung Snaitang and other dignitaries from the Ranikor area.

Speaking during the event, Marwein praises Snaitang and Nongkynbah village as a whole for their efforts in creating the constitution and conveyed his hope that the residents will stay and work together for the village’s overall growth.