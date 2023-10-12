Former GHADC chief, others withdraw petition

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 11: Former heads of the GHADC and retired principal secretary Hewingson A Sangma have withdrawn their writ petition filed before the High Court of Meghalaya with the liberty to file it afresh.

A statement from complainant Kingstone Bolwari Marak said former chief executive member Denang T Sangma, deputy CEM Augustine R Marak, and EMs Brilliant R Sangma, Dipul R Marak, Kurosh R Marak, Winninson C Marak, Dolly K Sangma, Bhupen Hajong, and Sukaram K Sangma, apart from Hewingson Sangma, withdrew their case filed against a July 28 order passed by the Lokayukta.

They are among the 12 people charge-sheeted for alleged financial irregularities. The two others are MLA Sanjay A Sangma (then a contractor) and contractor Dolrich D Sangma.

The Ministry of Finance had sanctioned a special assistance of Rs 100.71 crore to the GHADC during 2015-16 for the utilisation of the amount issued by NITI Aayog. The money was accordingly sanctioned to the GHADC and duly disbursed by the West Garo Hills deputy commissioner.

Out of the sanctioned amount, Rs 6.01 crore was provided to Sanjay A Sangma for the construction of the GHADC Members’ Hostel in Tura while Rs 3.52 crore was allotted to Dolrich D. Sangma for the construction of the court building in Tura.

According to Kingstone’s statement on Wednesday, the period for completion of the project was for two years but the two contractors herein did not complete the project following which the complaint was filed before the Lokayukta.

The statement added that the Lokayukta chairperson, on receiving the complaint petition registered the case and passed an order dated May 10, 2021, directing the director of inquiry to conduct the preliminary inquiry within 15 days.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, in pursuance to the order of the Lokayukta, endorsed and directed Sengrikchi N Marak, the Assistant Commander of SF-10 attached as the DSP of West Garo Hills to conduct the preliminary inquiry and submit a report.

The chairperson of the Lokayukta, after receiving the preliminary inquiry report passed an order directing Anil Sangma, a member of the inquiry wing of the Lokayukta, for a detailed investigation to ascertain the facts leading to the misappropriation of the fund by the GHADC.

The statement added that Anil Sangma conducted the detailed investigation and it was found that besides the two contractors, the other 10 individuals including the former CEM and deputy CEM were involved in the misappropriation of the public fund.

The statement said that the complaint was filed against Sanjay A Sangma, Dolrich D Sangma, and Hewingson A Sangma for the non-completion of the project, but during the course of the investigation, the former CEM, deputy CEM and EMs of the GHADC were found involved in the said case and hence, the Lokayukta charge-sheeted them.

The individuals then challenged the charge sheet and sought an interim order to stay the operation of the Lokayukta’s order of July 28 and to stay the consequent proceedings pending in the court of special judge, West Garo Hills. They subsequently withdrew the case and the high court allowed the same through an order on Wednesday.