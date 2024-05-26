Sunday, May 26, 2024
MEGHALAYA

M'laya must brace for severe weather

By: By Our Reporter

  •  IMD’s red warning; extremely heavy rainfall likely
  • Umiam logs third highest temperature for May

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 25: Meghalaya is bracing for severe weather conditions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts isolated extremely heavy rainfall from the night of May 26 to May 28. The heavy downpours are expected to cause flooding in low-lying areas and disrupt daily activities, prompting authorities to issue a red warning for May 27.
According to the IMD, a significant weather system over the East Central Bay of Bengal has intensified from a depression into a deep depression. This system, moving north-northeast at a speed of 15 kmph, poses a serious threat to coastal regions. The deep depression is projected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by this evening and could further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of May 26.
The storm is expected to cross the Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by the midnight of May 26, with wind speeds of 110-120 kmph, gusting up to 135 kmph. In Meghalaya, wind speeds could reach 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph on May 27.
In response, the state government has issued an advisory urging residents to stay vigilant, prepare emergency kits, and avoid unnecessary travel during this period.
Authorities have emphasised the importance of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cyclones, which provide crucial guidelines for emergency responses.
Meanwhile, amidst the heatwave affecting several states, Barapani (Umiam) in Meghalaya recorded 33.7°C on Saturday, the third highest temperature for May. Cherrapunjee reported 30.1°C, also the third highest for the month.
Moreover, Lumding in Assam hit 43.0°C, the highest ever recorded, and Itanagar reported 40.5°C, its highest-ever. Guwahati reached 40.1°C, marking its second highest for May and third highest ever.
Residents have been advised to stay updated with the latest weather reports and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during these severe weather conditions.

Cong terms curbs on poll result day as ‘regressive’
