ACCF ties up with Navya Technologies to strengthen cancer care delivery

Guwahati, Oct 13: In a unique partnership, the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) has collaborated with Navya Technologies Private Ltd to serve oncology teams and cancer patients with personalised, evidence-based treatment plans that are based on clinical evidence and real-time expertise of Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) and National Cancer Grid (NCG).

The pilot programme, enabled by MSD India and implemented by Navya, has been designed to enhance clinical capabilities at the Dibrugarh Cancer Centre, a unit of ACCF, by providing evidence-based treatment plans, a virtual multidisciplinary tumour board and a series of interactive sessions between super-specialised oncologists across India and physicians at ACCF.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) – a joint initiative of the Assam government and the Tata Trusts – has built a three-tier comprehensive distributed cancer care network to provide accessible and affordable care. The programme is aimed to enhance access to cancer care for the population of Assam and neighbouring states by minimising travel time, reduction in out-of-pocket expenses and providing cashless treatment under central and state government schemes.

Since the inauguration of seven state-of-the art hospitals across Assam by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28, 2022 – the hospitals have delivered seamless treatment to over 40,000 patients from Assam, neighbouring states and countries.

At Dibrugarh Cancer Centre, Navya will position clinical resources in the hospital to collect patient reports, process them through the system, and make real time recommendations to aid the treating physicians.

“The TMC NCG Navya offering combines the decades of experience and expertise at TMC, the robust treatment guidelines of the NCG, and the technological and patient-centric prowess of Navya to work towards a uniform standard of care while taking into account resource stratification in a place like Assam. This is an innovative model to promote guideline-based and expert-backed care plans even in the most remote areas of our country,” Tata Memorial Hospital director and convenor, NCG, C.S. Pramesh said.