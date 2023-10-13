Samsung set to launch Galaxy A05s smartphone in India

Shillong, October 13: Samsung has announced the upcoming launch of its latest Galaxy A series smartphone, the Galaxy A05s, in India on October 18.

As per IANS, the new smartphone will be offered in three stylish colors: light green, light violet, and black. It features a substantial 6.7-inch FHD+ display, providing an immersive viewing experience. The Galaxy A05s boasts a 50MP triple camera setup for capturing high-quality photos and videos.

Samsung highlights the capabilities of the 50MP main camera, which excels in producing vivid and rich images, even in low-light conditions. Complementing this, the Galaxy A05s also incorporates 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras. Selfie enthusiasts can count on the 13MP front camera for sharp and clear self-portraits.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A05s is powered by the leading Snapdragon 680 processor, designed for superior performance. With its 6nm process technology, this chipset ensures smooth multitasking between applications.

The smartphone features a refined build and finish, staying true to Samsung’s signature Galaxy design.

The launch of the Galaxy A05s aligns with the festive season in India, offering consumers an appealing option in the affordable smartphone segment, as stated by the company.