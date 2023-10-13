KSU awaits response on petition against pandals on PWD roads

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 12: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) Laban Circle is awaiting a response to its petition to revoke permission or stop granting permission for the construction of pandals and other decorations over PWD roads for the Durga Puja celebration because it impedes traffic flow and commuter comfort.

KSU Laban Circle president Reuben Najiar stated on Thursday that the Laban area’s roadways are already thin and constrained, and adding pandals and other decorations to the surface would only impede traffic flow and prevent the general public from going about their daily lives.

According to the KSU Laban Circle, “The erection of such temporary structures during the festive season cause severe difficulties to the commuters and the general public of Laban over the congestion.”

He further stated that the Union would like the relevant authorities to remember that the Laban area is home to various communities with a variety of customs and beliefs, and that during the celebration of one particular faith’s holiday, the other communities should not be left out or negatively impacted.

The KSU Laban Circle stated in its petition to PWD Chief Engineer (Roads), KK Mawa on October 9 that: “The union respects and values all faiths and religions and has no issues with them celebrating holidays or engaging in religious rituals. However, the union would like to draw attention to the fact that, in the current situation, the construction of pandals on PWD roads seriously disrupts traffic in these specific areas.”

According to Najiar, they have discovered that the PWD has forwarded their petition to East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah.

“A copy of the petition has also been given to the DC,” he declared.

He added that they will take up the issue with the PWD and the deputy commissioner once more.

The Shillong Times has discovered, however, that on October 6, the PWD Central Division issued a no objection certificate (NOC) to the Shree Shree Shiv Mandir Durga Puja Committee, Laban, allowing for the installation of welcome gates and the enlargement of pandals on PWD roads.

The Executive Engineer of PWD (Roads) Shillong Central Division stated in a letter to JL Das, the general secretary of the Central Puja Committee, that the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD (Roads) must be consulted before any welcome gates or pandal extensions are built.

The letter also states that in order to avoid causing any difficulty to the public or traffic, any planned welcome gates or pandal extensions must be taken down within three days of the Puja’s completion.

“No further building or projection may be built without the undersigned’s office’s prior approval. The work will only be done temporarily. You will bear all costs, risks, and liabilities associated with the proposed erection and extension work. The letter stipulated that the road pavement and its appurtenances must not be damaged, or else the undersigned’s office will be liable for damages and must restore the same,” the NOC reads.

The letter went on to say that the NOC will be immediately revoked if any or all of the aforementioned requirements and conditions are not fulfilled.