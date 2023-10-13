Sushmita Sen’s return in ‘Aarya’ season 3 signals new beginnings

Shillong, October 13: Sushmita Sen, reprising her role as the formidable Aarya Sareen in the third season of the hit streaming series ‘Aarya,’ expressed her desire to explore diverse roles in her second innings. She considers her work in ‘Aarya’ and ‘Taali’ as just the beginning of this exciting phase.

During the launch of the web series trailer, Sen shared her enthusiasm for a long list of films, genres, and roles she aspires to undertake.

She emphasized that her journey has just begun and that she aims to tackle profound and mature love stories, portray the most formidable antagonists, and delve into intense action sequences.

In the upcoming third season of the series, Sushmita Sen’s character, Aarya, is focused on the supply and transportation of narcotics, but her plans are disrupted by Ila Arun, who reigns as the undisputed queen of the supply side. ACP Khan, previously preoccupied in the second season, is now back with a vengeance and determined to dismantle Aarya’s illegal drug empire.

As Aarya finds herself cornered, she unleashes her inner strength and takes decisive action, aided by her fan-favorite partner, Daulat. The season promises intense action and a showdown, with Aarya using swords to defend her children against any threat.

‘Aarya 3’ is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3, ushering in an exciting phase for Sushmita Sen’s second innings in the entertainment industry.