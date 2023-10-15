Congress undecided on successor to current TN chief Alagiri

Chennai, Oct 15 : Even as several sections of Tamil Nadu Congress want a replacement of the state Congress president, K.S. Alagiri, the leadership is undecided on the same.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Congress told IANS that the disgruntled elements of the party, including an MP and two MLAs had raised the issue before the former Congress president, Sonia Gandhi who was in Chennai on Saturday.

However, the Congress high command, according to highly placed sources, has not decided on changing Alagiri who has completed five years in office as TNCC president.

The Tamil Nadu Congress is divided into three groups with the one supporting the incumbent president, K.S. Alagiri, the second one in support of Tamil Nadu Congress Legislative Party leader, K. Selvaperunthagai. The third group is for IAS officer-turned-politician, Sasikanth Senthil.

However Senthil who is the Dalit face of the party, is not linked to any group but several senior leaders of the party have extended their support to Senthil.

Congress leaders close to Alagiri told IANS that the high command is undecided on a change in leadership as it may upset the present situation in the party. The groups that are opposed to Alagiri’s continuation in office told IANS that the incumbent president has not done anything for the state Congress and that even several booth committees of the party are not functioning.

While the Congress is winning the elections by piggy riding on the popularity of DMK and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, sources in the party said that Alagiri was having an excellent rapport with Stalin and this was his trump card to continue in office.

With the Congress high command undecided and the three different groups pulling for their man at the helm, it has to be seen how the Congress party will stay afloat in Tamil Nadu politics in the days to come.(IANS)