Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants at Pakistan player

Shillong, October 15: Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ aimed at Pakistan player Muhammad Rizwan during the India-Pakistan World Cup match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad have sparked criticism from DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin.

As per India Today, Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed his disapproval on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, “India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistan players at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is unacceptable and a new low. Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool to spread hatred is condemnable.”

In a display of sportsmanship, former India captain Virat Kohli gifted Azam his signed jersey after India’s victory over Pakistan by seven wickets. This incident follows a similar situation earlier this year when Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami faced “Jai Shri Ram” chants during a Test match against Australia.