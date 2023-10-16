Mandaviya reviews health schemes, devp in Ri-Bhoi

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Oct 15: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, on Sunday, paid a visit to Ri-Bhoi and presided over a review meeting which focused on the Aspirational District and Aspirational Block Programme, held at the conference hall in the Deputy Commissioner’s office here.

The meeting aimed to review the progress of developmental initiatives in aspirational Ri-Bhoi district, particularly in the areas of health and nutrition. The attendees also conducted inspections at the Health and Wellness Centre in Umsawnongkharai village in Ri-Bhoi.

During the meeting, BDO of Umling C&RD Block Eric K Dkhar presented an overview of the work done under the Aspirational District Programme related to health and nutrition in the district.

Mandaviya, in his address at the review meeting, emphasised that the Aspirational District and Aspirational Block Programme’s primary goal is to uplift underdeveloped districts like Ri-Bhoi and foster comprehensive growth in various key indicators, with a particular focus on the healthcare sector.

He expressed his satisfaction with the district’s progress but encouraged continued dedication and hard work to ensure sustainable and holistic development for the citizens.

Other who were present at the meeting include state Health Minister, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh, besides L Sweety Changsan, Additional Secretary of Health and Family Welfare (MeH&FW), and Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Ramkumar S, Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Arpit Upadhyaya, Superintendent of Police, Ri-Bhoi, Giri Prasad, and other officials from various line departments.

On the last day of his two-day Meghalaya tour, the Union minister visited a health and wellness centre at Umsaw Nongkharai, where he interacted with accredited social health activists (ASHAs) and beneficiaries of the health smart card initiative, a collaborative effort between the state and central governments.

Acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent comment on “the lack of uniform development in the country”, Mandaviya expressed the urgent need for periodic reform of government schemes and initiatives and the importance of equitable growth and development for a country to progress.

He stressed the significance of providing essential infrastructure and services to all aspirational districts, empowering the workforce at the village level, including Anganwadi workers, ASHAs and SHGs to achieve desired results.

Meghalaya’s Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh highlighted the purpose of Mandaviya’s visit during the meeting.

She emphasised that Mandaviya’s focus was “on the importance of transitioning the aspirational district to an inspirational one by eradicating poverty and ensuring advance comprehensive development for the well-being of the state’s people and the nation as a whole”.

NHM Director Ramkumar S apprised the Union minister of the ongoing healthcare services available at the Umsaw Nongkharai sub-centre.

He also gave an overview of the digital interventions that have been incorporated in the state for improved data entry and analysis.

The mission director also informed Mandaviya about the state’s success in tapping solar energy to provide power to the health centres. (With PTI inputs)