Retd bureaucrat Don Kupar Dkhar passes away

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 15: Retired IAS officer, Don Kupar Dkhar passed away at Bethany Hospital on Sunday at the age of 72.

His body was shifted to his residence at Lumshyiap Pdengshnong, Upper Golf Link.

Dkhar had retired as the Commissioner and Secretary in 2011. The retired IAS officer had also held the position of Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills district.

He was the topper of the first MCS batch.

It may be noted that he also held the position of the president of Seng Khasi since 2018. His funeral will be held at Lumjingthang, Seng Khasi, Jaiaw, on Wednesday.