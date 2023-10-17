Alia Bhatt wears wedding saree for 69th National Film Awards; Ranbir films her as she accepts award

Shillong, October 17: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has received the ‘Best Actress’ award at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, wore her wedding saree to the ceremony on Tuesday.

The 69th National Film Awards held in the national capital was attended by the President Droupadi Murmu.

Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur was also present on the occasion.

As Alia went on the stage to receive the prestigious award, she bowed down and touched the floor of the stage.

The actress looked beautiful in her wedding saree which was in ivory colour.

She accessorised the look with a choker neck piece, matching earrings and tied her hair in a bun, with white roses. She completed the look with a red bindi, and minimal makeup.

Alia flashed her smile for the cameras and joined hands.

The actress was accompanied to the award ceremony by her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor was seen wearing a black outfit, and was clicking pictures of Alia, while the latter received the award.

Released in 2022, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and Ajay Devgn.

The film is about Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

The film depicts the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad, who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

Alia married Ranbir in April 2022, and the couple have a baby daughter Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was recently seen as Rani Chatterjee in romantic comedy drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, alongside Ranveer Singh.

The actress was also seen in American spy action thriller ‘Heart of Stone’. The film stars Gal Gadot.

Ranbir was last seen in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. He next has ‘Animal’ in the pipeline. (IANS)