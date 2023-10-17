Authorities inspect meat markets in Tura

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Oct 16: In pursuance to the order received from the Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, a joint inspection was conducted by a group of personnel from District Administration (Executive Magistrate), Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department, Tura Municipal Board, Food Safety Officer, Police department including central forces recently. The inspection started from Dobasipara and ended in Chasingre, covering all the localities.

It may be mentioned that the joint survey was conducted with the aim of advising and to check whether the meat vendors are complying with the orders issued by the High Court such as, not to display the meat carcasses openly, and maintaining the hygienic condition of the shop.

During the inspection, the group advised the vendors to maintain the orders as directed by the authority based on the order of the High Court which indicates that no animal meat carcasses would be allowed to be publicly displayed.