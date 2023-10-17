ST Editor interacts with NLU students

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 16: At a captivating session hosted by the National Law University, Meghalaya, at its ‘Weekend Chat’ series, Editor of The Shillong Times, Patricia Mukhim, engaged with the community at the varsity on insightful discourse centred on the dynamic intersection of gender, governance, and community advocacy within the cultural fabric of Meghalaya.

The event was held on Saturday.

It welcomed a diverse audience of students and faculty eager to delve into the intricate nuances of Meghalaya’s political and societal landscape. With Mukhim’s profound expertise and rich experience in journalism, she illuminated the audience with invaluable knowledge and perspectives on pressing issues that significantly shape the socio-political narrative of the region.

The Weekend Chat series at the National Law University, Meghalaya, is an ongoing platform dedicated to fostering intellectual dialogue and critical engagement with prominent personalities from various fields.