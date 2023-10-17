Meghalaya Nuggets

Curtain falls on 13th edition of entrepreneurship summit at IIM

SHILLONG, Oct 16: Serving as a bridge between innovation and investment, the 13th edition of the Annual Entrepreneurship Summit EmergE 2023 concluded by bringing together budding entrepreneurs, industry experts and thought leaders at the Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong on Monday. The theme for this year was ‘Envisioning India at 100: Empowering Innovation and Growth” and helped connect six innovative start-ups from North-East India with potential investors, through a segment called “Start-Up VC Connect.” The event was graced by PVSLN Murthy, Chairman of North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi) as the chief guest. It also had in attendance Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The event witnessed the participation of prominent entrepreneurial figures, Udaya Birje (Co-Founder, ThinkStreet Technologies), Mandar Joshi (Angel Investor & Venture Capitalist), Roshan Farhan (Founder, Gobillion), Hemanth Satyanarayana (Founder & CEO, Imaginate XR), and Tanushree Hazarika (Founder, Tattva Creations and Atvi Infotainment) in a panel discussion on ‘Channelizing Entrepreneurship.’ The event came to a close with a musical performance by Debojeet Nag.

Art exhibition in city on Oct 19

SHILLONG, Oct 16: An art exhibition titled ‘Synrai’, which means ‘autumn’ in Khasi, will be organised by the 5th Semester Media Technologies Department of St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, on October 19 in a bid to explore the vibrant and transformative nature of autumn through a diverse range of artistic expressions. The exhibition will feature works of the students who have drawn inspiration from the season’s colour palette, moods, and symbolism. It will try to capture the beauty and essence of the fall season through various forms of art installations, photographs, audio-video materials and paintings. Apart from the installations, there will be an artist in the event who will be interacting and conducting a small workshop for the interested audience. The exhibition is conceived as an exploration of the harmonious relationship between art and the natural world.