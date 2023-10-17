Conrad visits KNGC, civil hospital in Jowai

Jowai, Oct 17: Chief minister Conrad K. Sangma today visited Kiang Nangbah Government College (KNGC), Jowai Civil Hospital here in the company of Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Shylla.

The CM while addressing the media said such a visit to these institutions is very important to ensure satisfactory facilities in the field of Education as well in Health Care domain.

He stated that inspections on each and every district headquarter in the state had already been planned as suggested by the cabinet ministers and respective MLAs of the concerned districts.

Lack of class and technical rooms in KNGC as well as provisions for uninterrupted power supply in Civil Hospital, want of specialist doctors and ample workforce came to the notice of the Chief Minister who asked the local MLA to prepare a note on these requirements for further consideration.