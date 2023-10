Tura, Oct 17: The Deputy Commissioner West Garo Hills, Tura has informed that 25th October has been declared as Local Holiday on account of 33rd Death Anniversary of Late Captain W A Sangma, the 1st Chief Minister of Meghalaya for all State Government Office/ Magisterial Courts/ Revenue/ Educational Institutions in West Garo Hills District.

Hence, all the State Government Offices/ Magisterial Courts/ Educational Institutions of West Garo Hills shall remain closed on 25th October.