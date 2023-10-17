Police Bazar blaze: Owner of building denies foul play

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 16: Amit Singhania, whose building on Thana Road in Police Bazar was gutted in a major fire, trashed the suspicion that the incident was intentional for claiming insurance.

Social media users have been speculating about a possible foul play.

“The building had no insurance cover,” Singhania claimed.

It was one of the most devastating fires in the history of Shillong. It could be doused after an effort of more than 40 hours by Fire and Emergency Services department, district administration, Army, Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, among others.

One person was killed in the inferno. The total extent of damage is yet to be ascertained. Singhania said he has no idea how the fire broke out.

“I was out when my father called up and informed me of the incident. It was a massive fire and all he could do was take the staff and everyone outside and escape,” Singhania said.

Lamenting the death of the person, he said they tried to break the wall from behind but could not get in as there was fire and smoke all around.

Stating that the front portion of the building is now not safe and will be demolished after the investigation is over, Singhania said, for him, the incident was more of an emotional loss and he does not care about the valuables.

“The main things are that my memories and nostalgia will never be there again,” he said.

He was unhappy that some people were uploading videos on Instagram. He said nobody should play with the emotions of people.

Appreciating the Fire and Emergency Services department, Singhania said the fire was controlled on Sunday itself but the personnel kept pouring water as there were papers and clothes.

He defended the Fire and Emergency Services department saying it was due to a traffic jam in Police Bazar that there was a delay of one and half hour in the arrival of fire tenders.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who visited the site on Monday, ordered an investigation into the incident. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, DGP LR Bishnoi and other senior officials.

Sangma inspected the site and held a review meeting with the officials. He asked them to submit a report, conduct all safety audits of the building and find out the cause of the fire.

He lauded stakeholders who ensured that the fire did not spread to adjoining buildings and houses.

“We will closely look into the matter and come up with a mechanism to contain and avoid such a situation in future,” Sangma said.

He said the building had several godowns which made the entire operation challenging but the stakeholders showed their utmost commitment to dealing with the situation.

He also said that safety audits and other measures will be taken up to ensure that such situations do not occur in future. A cabinet meeting will be held on October 18 to discuss the entire matter, he added.

Hawkers take strong exception to allegations of obstruction

Calling for a different perspective, the Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA) has taken a strong exception to certain comments blaming the hawkers and street vendors in Thana Road for the delay of the fire truck services in reaching the fire scene, wherein a blaze gutted a residential-cum-commercial building in Khyndai Lad, on Saturday.

The MGSPHSVA asserting that Shillong is under siege from unchecked capital interests and dubious urban planning, which consistently undermine established civic standards stated that this incident is not an isolated case exposing the inability of the district administration to deal with unfortunate incidents as such.

Shane Thabah, general secretary of MGSPHSVA, in the statement issued said, “A similar fire damaged the church in Qualapatty four years ago, the heavy fires trucks could not squeeze through the narrow roads to reach the fire. A few months ago, one of the oldest schools of the city, the KJP Girls’ Higher Secondary School was destroyed by fire, and during this the fire fighters were helpless again, unable to navigate their trucks through narrow lanes.”

Vehemently refuting any allegations of obstruction, he stated that the vendors did lend a helping hand to the victims whilst putting their lives at risk, and they are open to discussions with the district administration.

This comes in response to several allegations, and pictures and videos circulating that claimed that the street vendors were responsible for obstructing the way for the emergency fire services in reaching the spot.

It may be mentioned that Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh had earlier stated that entire Khyndailad will become a pedestrian zone and the registered hawkers will be shifted to a designated place within the Shillong Municipal Corporation by October.