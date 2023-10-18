Gaza Hospital Blast: Hamas, Israel blame each other on responsibility

Shillong, October 18: In the aftermath of the tragic explosion at a hospital in Gaza, there are conflicting reports regarding responsibility.

As per reports, Health authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza have reported a high casualty count, attributing the explosion to the latest in a series of Israeli airstrikes, with estimates of up to 500 people killed.

On the other hand, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released a voice note on social media, claiming that it was a conversation among Hamas fighters discussing a “failed rocket launch” that struck the Al Ahli hospital. The IDF asserts that the explosion was not caused by an Israeli airstrike and has provided a transcription of the voice note to support their claim.

Islamic Jihad struck a Hospital in Gaza—the IDF did not. Listen to the terrorists as they realize this themselves: pic.twitter.com/u7WyU8Rxwz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

The situation remains complex and contentious, with both sides blaming each other for the tragic incident. The exact circumstances and responsibility for the blast are subject to ongoing investigation and dispute.