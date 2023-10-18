Russia and China may support Iran in case of Israel’s invasion of Gaza: UK Expert

Shillong, October 18: A military expert has raised concerns that the ongoing stand-off between Israel and Hamas may have the potential to involve major global powers.

As per IANS, Professor Justin Bronk cautioned that if Iran were to retaliate against Israel for its actions in Gaza, it could lead to Moscow and Beijing becoming involved, escalating the conflict.

Of particular concern is Iran and its Hezbollah proxies in Lebanon, which could provide a second front. The United States has already issued warnings to both Hezbollah and Iran, urging them to stay out of the conflict.

Professor Bronk, a senior research fellow at London’s Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), noted that Russia and China have shown relative restraint thus far. However, if Iran becomes actively involved, there is a possibility that Russia might lend support, potentially dragging the U.S. into the conflict if Iran or its proxies launch attacks on Israel in the coming weeks.

The situation has also led to violence along Israel’s border with Lebanon, raising fears of a broader regional conflict that diplomats have been striving to prevent. This comes amid growing concerns about the overall stability of the region.

These concerns have been echoed by historians like Niall Ferguson, who has drawn parallels to the 1930s and raised questions about the possibility of a broader conflict, even suggesting the potential for a World War Three.