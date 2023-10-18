Union cabinet approves productivity bonus for non-gazetted railway employees

Shillong, October 18: The Union cabinet has given its nod for the payment of a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days’ wages for the fiscal year 2022-2023, benefiting eligible non-gazetted railway employees.

As per IANS, the approved PLB extends to a variety of railway personnel, such as track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsmen, ministerial staff, and other Group ‘C’ employees, with the exception of RPF/RPSF personnel.

This significant step comes as a commendation of the remarkable performance exhibited by the Railway staff during the year. In recognition of their outstanding contributions, the Centre has sanctioned a total PLB amounting to Rs 1968.87 crore, which will benefit a substantial workforce of 11,07,346 railway employees.

The year 2022-2023 saw Indian Railways achieving remarkable success. Official sources have reported the loading of a record-breaking cargo volume of 1509 million tonnes and the transportation of nearly 6.5 billion passengers.

Various factors played a pivotal role in this exceptional performance, including substantial infrastructure enhancements driven by a noteworthy capital expenditure by the government in the railway sector, enhanced operational efficiency, and the adoption of advanced technology.

The payment of the PLB serves as a potent incentive for motivating railway employees to continue their efforts in enhancing their performance and contributing to the continued success of Indian Railways. This move is a testament to the government’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence within the railway workforce.