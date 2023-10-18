Meghalaya govt to clear Rs 565 Cr MePDCL dues to NTPC

Shillong, Oct 18: Meghalaya government has once again come to the rescue of the MePDCL by deciding to clear its outstanding dues to the NTPC as per request made by the MePDCL.

The Meghalaya Cabinet today agreed to allow the government to clear MePDCL dues of Rs 565 crore to the NTPC.

State Power Minister AT Mondal said that the MePDCL’s outstanding dues to the NTPC was around Rs 665 crores. However, after due negotiation, the PSU reduced the dues to Rs 565 crores. As the MePDCL is not in a position to clear the dues, they sought Government’s help in this regard and the state Cabinet agreed to clear the dues.