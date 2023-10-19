Two-day flower show begins in city

Shillong, Oct 19: The All Saints Cathedral in the city blossomed with exotic flowers in the annual Autumn Flower Show, on Thursday. The two-day festival is organised by the Shillong Agri-Horticultural Society and aims to be a combination of showcasing exotic native flowers, while giving a space to farmers to connect with the customers directly.

The President of Shillong Agri-Horticultural Society, Pranjal Dutta said that this annual show aims to encourage farmers to go for floriculture, and at the same time give the customers an experience of the rich flora of Meghalaya.

To encourage participation, the show included a competition for potted exhibits and floral arrangements. School students and the general public enthusiastically joined in the competition.