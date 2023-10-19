PB Blaze: Neighbours shifted to RK Mission

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 18: Families living close to the Singhania (Janata Furniture) building at Jail Road in Shillong, which was gutted in a major fire recently, have been moved to the premises of Ramakrishna Mission by the district administration.

The police visited the houses of the residents late Tuesday night and asked them to vacate the place. This precautionary measure was taken as the building became weak following the incident.

While the residents were willing to vacate the place for their own safety, they were, however, unhappy with the timing of evacuation notice.

“The police came late night and told us to leave. They should have given a notice at least 24 hours before as we have our families, including ladies and children who were also required to be shifted,” a resident said, adding that people manning some guest houses nearby, which had tourists, were also asked to vacate.

“We understand the danger and we are cooperating with the administration but we should have been given ample time to vacate,” another resident said.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah said 22 males and one female were shifted to Ramakrishna Mission.

Stating that the number of people taking shelter at the place must have increased, she added that many females have gone to the houses of their relatives. Meanwhile, experts from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Meghalaya conducted a safety assessment of the damaged building on Wednesday.

“The district administration is still awaiting the report of NIT experts. We have asked them to make it available as soon as possible,” Kurbah said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has already ordered a probe into the incident. Accompanied by Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, DGP LR Bishnoi and other senior officials, he inspected the site and held a review meeting on Monday. He asked them to submit a report, conduct all safety audits of the building and find out the cause of the fire.

It was one of the most devastating fires in the history of Shillong. It could be doused after an effort of more than 40 hours by the Fire and Emergency Services department, district administration, Army, Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, among others.

One person was killed in the inferno. The total extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.