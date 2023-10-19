St Anthony’s students capture essence of Autumn through art exhibition

Shillong, Oct 19: The fifth-semester students of media technology at St. Anthony’s College in Shillong organized an art exhibition as part of their “Media Appreciation” course, in a bid to highlight the essence of Autumn through art.

The exhibition revolve around the theme “Synrai,” which translates to “Autumn” in Khasi, with the students dedicated to providing visitors with an immersive experience of the season.

It encompassed the sights, sounds, and scents of Autumn.

It recreated the essence of the season within the conference hall, evoking the fragrance of dried leaves and cardamom, accompanied by the sounds of crushed leaves and the melodies of birds.

Besides these, the students presented a collection of photographs and paintings, each contributing to the portrayal of Autumn’s beauty.