Justice Sanjib Banerjee inaugurates new building of WJH District court

Jowai, Oct 19: Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya Justice Sanjib Banerjee today inaugurated the new building of District and Sessions Court of West Jaintia Hills (WJH) at Khliehtyrshi.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya Sniawbhalang Dhar, Judges of the High Court Justice H. S Thangkhiew, Justice W Diengdoh and Justice B. Bhattacharjee, Additional Judge of the High Court.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya, highlighted the significance of the District and Sessions Court, which will play a pivotal role in delivering justice at the grassroots level.

He emphasized the importance of quick and fair trials, ensuring the rule of law, and upholding the principles of justice. He spoke passionately about the court’s role in safeguarding the rights and liberties of the citizens.

The Chief Justice expressed his gratitude towards the state government, the district administration, the judiciary and the legal fraternity of the district for their collective efforts and unwavering support in establishing this new court house as this would contribute significantly towards speedy delivery of justice thereby reducing backlog of cases.

He stressed the need for greater awareness about legal rights and obligations among the public, and the role of this District Session Court in educating and serving the people.

The newly constructed permanent Court building has a total area of 11.162 acres and was built with an amount of over Rs.35. 89 crore. The Court complex comprises ground floor and three floors with a total floor area of 93,631 sq.ft and there are seven courtrooms in the complex.