Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from India amid immunity dispute

Shillong, October 20: Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and 42 accompanying dependents from India following a dispute over the potential removal of their diplomatic immunity, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

As per IANS, this move was announced during a press conference in Ottawa, where Joly revealed that India had officially conveyed its intention to unilaterally revoke diplomatic immunities for nearly all Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi, leaving only 21 unaffected by this action.

Despite India’s decision to declare these diplomats persona non grata, Joly emphasized that Canada would not engage in retaliatory measures. The safety of Canadian citizens and diplomats remained her primary concern, and in light of the safety implications stemming from India’s actions, she ensured the safe departure of diplomats and their families from India.

Joly criticized India for unilaterally revoking diplomatic privileges and immunity, asserting that this action violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and constituted an unreasonable and escalatory move.

Moreover, Joly announced that India’s decision to declare these diplomats persona non grata would impact Canada’s ability to provide services in the country. Consequently, all in-person services at Canadian consulates in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Bangalore will be temporarily paused.

The diplomatic tension between Canada and India arose in the context of accusations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September, alleging Indian government involvement in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Following Trudeau’s remarks, the Canadian government dismissed a senior Indian diplomat for his alleged connection to Nijjar’s killing in the Canadian Province of British Columbia in June.

In retaliation, India’s External Affairs Ministry expelled a senior Canadian diplomat based in New Delhi. The ensuing diplomatic rift led both nations to issue travel advisories urging their citizens to exercise caution when traveling to certain regions in each other’s countries. Additionally, India’s visa processing center in Canada suspended its services.