Eye on LS elections, MPYC calls for youth involvement

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 19: The Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC) on Thursday organised its youth convention at Soso Tham auditorium to create awareness on Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The youth convention is also part of the initiative to unite the members of the youth Congress to work for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Vincent H Pala, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge Meghalaya, Manish Chatrath, Leader of Opposition Ronnie V Lyngdoh, party MLAs and senior members of the MYPC and the MPCC were also present.

Speaking to media about the convention, MPYC president Adrian L Chyne Mylliem said that the objective of holding this convention was to create awareness on how senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi is trying to unite India through the Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign.

According to the MPYC president, there are possibilities that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will also be held in Meghalaya.

Mylliem said that this convention aims to unite the youth for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to work harder for the Congress party.

“We understand that the MP elections are coming very soon and this is a sort of platform by which we can unite all of them,” MPYC president said.