MEGHALAYA

1 killed, another injured in 2 accidents in Ri-Bhoi

Nongpoh, Oct 20: One person was killed and another sustained severe injuries in two separate road accidents in Ri-Bhoi on Friday.
The first accident occurred at around 4:20 am when a loaded mini-truck collided with the divider of the National Highway-6 at Shangbangla and subsequently capsized.
The loaded container bearing registration number ML05 P3599, was being driven by Subruta Das hailing from the 10 Mile Assam side, under the jurisdiction of Beltola Police Station, Kamrup District, Assam.
The vehicle was en route from Guwahati to Shillong when the incident happened.
One of the occupants of the vehicle, identified as 34-year-old Abijit Barbara, a resident of Laban, was found dead at the scene.
In the second accident, which occurred at approximately 8:30 am near Umling forest along the same national highway, an empty truck bearing registration number AS25 FZ 8376 was traveling from Shillong towards Guwahati.
However, upon reaching the specific location, the truck collided with the divider maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and subsequently struck another vehicle bearing registration number ML10 C5589.
The latter was being driven by Arjun Chettri, a 28-year-old resident of Pahamlapong, Nongpoh.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the empty truck fled the scene, leaving Arjun Chettri severely injured.
Chettri was taken to Nongpoh Civil Hospital and was subsequently transferred to Bethany Hospital for further medical treatment.
Both the accident-involved vehicles were towed to Nongpoh Police Station to facilitate necessary investigative procedures and further action.

