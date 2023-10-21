Streets in Shillong come alive with Puja celebration

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 20: The streets in Shillong have come alive as the city gears up to welcome goddess Durga. Pandal-hopping, illuminated balloons and cotton candies have taken over the chilly streets, signaling the start of the much-awaited tradition.

The city is playing host to 58 community pujas, along with three private pujas.

The Central Puja Committee (CPC) has issued guidelines to ensure an eco-friendly celebration. Puja committees have been advised not to immerse idols outside the designated areas while idol-makers have been advised to not use artificial dyes during the making of idols. Only non-polluting elements like clay, mud and hay will be permitted into the river.

The Wahumkhrah will be cleaned up immediately after immersion and only the non-polluting elements will be submerged, an official of CPC said.

The immersion site will have an enclosure. All the mesh collected will be taken to the dumping site the next day and subsequently, dealt with by the Shillong Municipal Board and other departments concerned.

The CPC proposed the concept of “dip and lift”, involving immersing idols in water and lifting them as part of the rituals. However, due to infrastructure limitations, this practice will not be implemented this year. The organizers are looking forward to exploring it in the future.

To ensure that other communities are not inconvenienced during the celebrations, the CPC has set guidelines for sound level. No speakers will be allowed after 10 pm.

The district administration issued an advisory, specifying that only approved drum beaters mentioned in the CPC application would be allowed.

The advisory further mandates the registration of labourers from outside the state engaged in pandal construction and other activities at the office of the Deputy Labour Commissioner.

Joint meetings among CPC, puja committees and civil and police administration have been held to address issues relating to peaceful celebration of Durga Puja.

The advisory instructed the organisers of puja committees to ensure that normal flow of vehicular traffic and movement of pedestrians are not hampered. They have been also asked to engage private security personnel from a registered private security agency at their own cost.

A special one

Shillong has always been a melting pot of cultures and traditions and each pandal in the city this Durga Puja has a story to tell.

One of the three private pujas, organised at Ripple Side, Last Stop, is marking its silver jubilee. Jayashree Dutta and her husband Ranajit Dutta have been the driving force behind this puja.

Jayashree not only decorates the idol but also plays the priest’s role. On the Navami day, she prepares prasad for 200-250 devotees.

The family began organising the puja 25 years ago when Jayashree dreamt of the goddess.

“I do not want to cause any trouble to others. That is the reason why I do everything by myself, right from chopping vegetables to washing dishes. It is a great feeling to serve so many people,” she said.