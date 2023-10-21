Adam Sandler stops show as he spots medical emergency in crowd

Actor-comedian Adam Sandler brought his stand-up comedy show to a halt after a fan was suffering a medical emergency in the crowd. The actor was on stage at the SAP Center in San Jose when the incident occurred.

It’s said a member of the audience screamed “medical emergency” mid-set which led to the ‘50 1st Dates’ star bringing proceedings to a standstill while the fan in need got assistance. Lights at the venue then came up so paramedics were able to get to the fan in distress, with Adam seen guiding them in the right direction.

According to TMZ, the performance was paused for around 10 minutes while help was administered. (IANS)